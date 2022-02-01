CEDAR FALLS — The following students are among those named to the Fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Clarksville: Makenzie Bloker, Faith Carpenter, Cecelia Groah, Dawson Holub, Emma Poppe, Ryanne Reuling and Katelyn Stirling
Denver: Haley Bahlmann, Kaitlin Beaumont, Hunter Buss, Andrew Davis, Ashli Derifield, Madison Even, Alex Gebel, Jenna Haltom, Cooper Isaacson, Claire Kipp, Megan Lown, Natalee Lyons, Ethan Manross, Quinlan Manross, Jaden McMahon, Jadyn Milius, Jocelyn Milius, Kylee Mrzlak, Katelynn Piehl, Breanna Sadler, Izaak Shedenhelm and Megan Smith
Fairbank: Elizabeth Deutmeyer
Ionia: Blake Bockhaus
Janesville: Kennedy Eastman, Alexis Lyons, Kennedy Rieken and Jentry Staack
Plainfield: Britney Holthaus
Readlyn: Collin Bergmann, Jaden Kuethe, Abby Sheppard and Damian Spratt
Shell Rock: Dalton Epley, Brody Kramer, Emily Orth and Jerry Walton
Sumner: Jenna Brandt, Kasee Bruch, Chelsea Burrows, Jordan Burrows, Madison Luebbers, Mariah Nuss, Nolan Rochford, Carter Seitsinger and Luke Smith
Tripoli: Claire Biermann, Nathan Kimball, Justin Lahmann, Morgan Moeller and Ellie Steere
Waverly: Kali Aissen, William Alexander, Jordan Aschbrenner, Dawson Bathke, Hanna Benavidez, Kylie Billings, Austin Bruns, Garrett Burkle, Avery Buseman, Benjamin Buseman, Kaylee Cerwinske, Jacob Chaplin, Christian Darnold, Allyson Davis, Daniel DeBower, Brylee Folkerts, Emma Forest, Jordan Gayer, Kaylen Gayer, Hanna Gleason, Regan Gleason, Dayton Hansen, Abigail Harn, Jordan Hay, Erin Hinders, Anna Hoins, Ian Huber, Emma Kaisand, Jacob Kaisand, Paige Kane, Grace Kilworth, Jacob Kruse, Heather McAlpine, Avery Meier, Jacey Meier, Grace Mraz, Samantha Niles, Elizabeth Peerman, Austin Phyfe, Adam Ramker, Brady Ramker, Molly Ramker, Cherrice Risius, Caitlin Sanderman, Andrew Snyder, Carly Steiert, Madison VanDam and Kesley Wheeler