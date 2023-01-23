CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa is kicking off the celebration of Black history and culture with an evening with Ayanna Gregory on Feb. 3, as she performs her one-woman show, “Daughter of the Struggle,” which takes the audience on an unforgettable journey into the life of the legendary Dick Gregory and the family that loves him.

Sponsored by UNI’s Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Justice Department, the dinner and show starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Maucker Union ballrooms. The event is free, but individuals interested in attending should secure their spot by registering in advance.