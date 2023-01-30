CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s online master’s in education programs ranked in the top 15% nationally, based on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs. The UNI programs ranked 43 among 329 schools, climbing 10 places from 2022.

“Ensuring our programs in the College of Education and across UNI Educator Preparation meet the needs of today’s adult learners is critical,” said Colleen Mulholland, dean of the College of Education. “We’re pleased that our commitment to providing numerous excellent options for these students to advance their careers with online master’s degree programs is again recognized.”