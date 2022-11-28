WASHINGTON — The University of Northern Iowa has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as one of the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation.

“It is a crucial part of the mission of a university to provide students with the skills and motivations to be active members of their community,” said Justin Holmes, associate professor of political science. “UNI has a strong track record as an extremely engaged campus, and I’m very proud of the Panthers who stepped up in the midterms to continue this tradition and make their voices heard.”