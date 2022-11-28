WASHINGTON — The University of Northern Iowa has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as one of the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation.
“It is a crucial part of the mission of a university to provide students with the skills and motivations to be active members of their community,” said Justin Holmes, associate professor of political science. “UNI has a strong track record as an extremely engaged campus, and I’m very proud of the Panthers who stepped up in the midterms to continue this tradition and make their voices heard.”
“College student voter turnout has increased since 2016, and this increase has been driven by students,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is excited to expand our ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll to recognize these student voting champions across the country. These students registered voters, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters. We are excited to see what they continue to accomplish.”
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN Challenge staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages over nine million students from more than 950 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a national nonpartisan initiative of Civic Nation, a 501©(3) organization. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge strives to change civic culture and institutionalize democratic engagement activities and programs on college campuses, making voter participation a defining feature of campus life.
ALL IN, in collaboration with over 960 higher education institutions, seeks to make participation in local, state and federal elections a social norm; substantially increase the number of college students who are democratically engaged on an ongoing basis, during and between elections, and not just at the polls, and; make educating for democratic engagement on college campuses an accepted and expected part of the culture and curriculum so that students graduate with the knowledge, skills, behaviors, and values needed to be an informed and active citizen.
Amanda Jahnke Sauer, Marketing & Communications Manager, College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, 319-273-7197, amanda.jahnkesauer@uni.edu