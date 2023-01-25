More than 500 resident assistants from 45 schools across 10 states will flock to the Cedar Falls area for the University of Northern Iowa’s annual RA Conference this weekend, Jan 27-29. Resident assistants from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin will be attending.

Now in its 32nd year, the conference is designed to provide RAs the opportunity to experience a variety of programming typically focused on personal growth and professional development. Guests are also encouraged to network and connect with one another, as well as to venture out and explore and support the community.