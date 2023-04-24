The University of Northern Iowa has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the graduate level by OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD). UNI’s Master of Public Policy (MPP) program was selected as one of the top programs for overall quality, affordability and commitment to student success.
“This year, we focused on the schools making it easier for students to compete in today’s increasingly difficult job market,” said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OMD. “Top-ranked schools also had competitive tuition rates and/or scholarships to help drive costs down,” said Darland. “And with grocery, gas and other expenses on everyone’s mind right now, an affordable master’s is key.”
UNI’s MPP program is designed with working professionals in mind. With flexible delivery and curriculum delivered entirely online, students study together through a cohort model while completing the 37-credit program over the course of two years. The applied degree is also designed to enhance the skills needed for success in the increasingly-complex public policy arena. Throughout the program, students are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to analyze, develop and evaluate public policy and affairs at all levels of government.
“I wanted to find a program that could help me gain some skills in the policy realm,” stated current UNI MPP student and Business Record’s 2023 Forty Under 40 honoree Luke Elzinga. “As I was looking for a program that best fit my work-life balance, budget and something I could do remotely, UNI’s program rose to the top of my list. I have loved being a part of the program.”
“Our students come from a variety of backgrounds, from early to mid-career professionals to more recent undergraduates,” said MPP Program Coordinator Chris Larimer. “This unique program allows students to learn both from recognized policy scholars as well as from multiple experiential learning opportunities with partnering organizations. These experiences help students apply the skills they learn from their courses to real-world projects.”
Applications are currently being accepted for a fall 2023 cohort, with classes beginning August 21. For more information and to apply, visit online.uni.edu/public-policy.
OnlineMastersDegrees.org analyzed more than 7,700 accredited universities by using data pulled from the schools themselves and from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). To be eligible for ranking, a university must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online master’s program in the ranking subject. Just 6% of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.