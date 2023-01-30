Anat Cohen

Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen will perform as a special guest artist for the weekend’s performances. Cohen has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence.

CEDAR FALLS – The 71st Annual Sinfonian Dimensions in Jazz concerts will be held on the University of Northern Iowa campus on Feb. 16 and 17. Concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. on both nights in Bengtson Auditorium, Russell Hall. These widely celebrated jazz performances are included as part of the 68th annual Tallcorn Jazz Festival.

