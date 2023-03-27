CHICAGO – The Panther offense continues to outmuscle its opponents after doubleheader wins over the UIC Flames on Friday afternoon.
UNI outscored the Flames 17-2 over 12 innings on Friday. The Panthers collected 18 hits across two games with all but one player having a hit in both games. UNI’s pitching staff also shined in the circle with 14 strikeouts on only four walks allowed.
Game One | W, 8-1
It didn’t take the Panthers long to get their first run of the day. Left fielder Mya Dodge hit an RBI single after two outs from a double play. The single scored catcher Alexis Pupillo who also scored UNI’s second-to-last run in the sixth. The Panthers put up another lone run in the top of the second as shortstop Kylee Sanders hit UNI’s second RBI single to make it a two-to-nothing game.
The Panthers picked up their offense in the top of the third, adding two more runs on two more singles. Dodge led off the inning with a stand-up double and was able to score her first run of the day right after as designated player Hannah Kelley hit a long single to left. Kelley’s pinch runner, Maggie Erpelding scored UNI’s other run of the inning on an RBI single up the middle from third baseman Brooke Snider.
After only three innings it was a commanding 4-0 lead for the Panthers which only grew in the fourth. A leadoff walk to first baseman Daryn Lamprecht gave pinch runner Makenna Kuper room to take second on a ground out. Kuper ended up making it home on the next play, a single to left from Pupillo. The Flames scored their only run of the game that inning, taking advantage of two singles and a walk to break the shutout.
UNI didn’t answer in the fifth, having the only 1-2-3 inning of the game on offense. But relief pitcher Anna Wischnowski kept UIC from scoring again, throwing two strikeouts and forcing seven groundouts. The Panthers had their best offensive performance of the game in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three runs on three hits with seven different batters at the plate.
Sanders scored her lone run of the game on a double Pupillo hit through the left side. Pupillo then scored her second of the day on a long single to the left corner from Dodge. UNI’s final run of the first game came from pinch-runner Greta Hartz, who took over for Dodge after her single. Hartz made her way home after stealing second on Kelley’s second long single of the day.
The Flames threatened with a runner in the bottom of the sixth but there were already two outs on the board. Wischnowski got the next batter to make weak contact to second for the easy play to first. The Panthers closed out the first game on defense by taking down UIC in order to pick up the 8-1 win.
Dodge led the team in hits in the first game, connecting on four to score one run and two RBIs. Kelley and Pupillo also had multiple hits in the opening game while three other Panthers connected for a total of 11 hits. All three also had multiple RBIs while Snider and Sanders had the final RBIs of the first game.
Starting pitcher Kailyn Packard was credited with the win, pitching four innings against the Flames. Packard threw four strikeouts while allowing six hits and one run. Wischnowski pitched three innings to close out the game with two strikeouts and allowed just one hit in 10 batters faced.
Game Two | W, 9-1
UNI’s offense didn’t slow down in the second game of the day, scoring nine runs in only three innings to run-rule UIC. It looked like the Flames could grab their first win of the season, scoring the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. UIC took advantage of back-to-back fielding errors from the Panthers to score an unearned run with two on.
But starting pitcher Samantha Heyer wasn’t going to allow an earned run, striking out a batter for the first out of the inning. UNI’s defense then forced the Flames into a double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam. The Panthers didn’t respond on offense until the top of the third but put up multiple runs when they did.
UNI took its first lead of the game on two walks in the top of the third. Center fielder Madison Parks had the only hit of the third inning for the Panthers. She also scored UNI’s second run after UIC loaded up the bases twice to walk multiple runs home. With a slim one-run lead going into the fourth, the Panther's took advantage of defensive miscues to add some insurance.
A leadoff walk followed by a hit by pitch had two runners on early for UNI. A wild pitch put those runners into scoring position as the Panthers next two batters struck out. But Dodge connected down the left field line on a play that was dropped by the Flames’ third baseman. Both runners were able to score on the error, making it a three-run game for UNI.
The Panthers had their most productive inning of the day in the top of the fifth of the back half of the doubleheader. UNI scored five runs on five hits with no errors and just one runner stranded on base. After scoring five runs in the fifth, the Panthers had the eight-run lead needed to end the game early via the NCAA run rule.
Second baseman Taylor Hogan got the inning started with a single up the middle to get a runner on base early. She was scored not long after on a double to left by right fielder Sammy Moss. UNI picked up a walk while Lamprecht was at bat and picked up the third hit of the inning on a single from Sanders. UIC put in a new pitcher to try and contain the Panther offense, but a Pupillo single gave UNI another run.
The Panthers scored three more runs on the next two at-bats. A fielder’s choice that took Pupillo out at second, scored Lamprecht, and put runners at the corners. Both runners were then brought home as Dodge hit her third triple of the season to the right corner.
With nine runs on the scoreboard UNI only needed three outs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early. Heyer made quick work of that, striking out all three batters she faced in the fifth. The Panthers collected their second win of the day in the 9-1 decision to continue their perfect start to the MVC season.
All of UNI’s seven hits in the second game of the day came from different players. Sanders scored the most runs for the Panthers with three while Dodge brought in five RBIs to lead the team. Parks was the only other player to score multiple runs for UNI with two, while she and Pupillo each picked up a stolen base.
Heyer pitched her seventh complete game of the season on Friday afternoon.