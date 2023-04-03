CEDAR FALLS — A seven-run fourth inning propelled the Panthers to a big win in their return to Iowa this weekend.
UNI returned to Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex for the first time this season with a 9-0 win over the Bradley Braves on Saturday afternoon. Three Panthers had multi-hit games, while the UNI pitching staff allowed only two hits and a walk in 18 batters faced. The Panthers continue to have a perfect start to conference play with their seventh straight win over a Missouri Valley Conference opponent.
Starting pitcher Samantha Heyer set the tone for UNI’s game with back-to-back strikeouts, taking down the Braves in order. The Panther offense also had a quick start as they scored two runs on a Mya Dodge homer to right in the bottom of the first as center fielder Madison Parks hit a single before the home run. Bradley picked up one of their two hits in the top of the second, but Heyer responded by striking out the side to strand the runner.
UNI didn’t pick up another run in the second but added a hit as third baseman Brooke Snider connected on a ball to left field. The Panthers continued to add hits in the third after another quick defensive inning with three straight strikeouts from Heyer. UNI had back-to-back hits in the third as catcher Alexis Pupillo led off with a single to center while Parks placed a bunt in front of home plate to take first. Parks was caught stealing shortly after, but Dodge had a walk to have runners at the corners. Dodge also picked up a stolen base but would be stranded at second with Pupillo at third on two straight putouts.
It was another quick inning on defense for the Panthers as the Braves went three up and three down to begin the fourth. The bottom of the fourth was where the UNI offense pulled away, scoring seven runs on six hits and two errors. The Panthers made it through their entire order and then some with four singles, two doubles, two walks, and a fielding error in the fourth.
Right fielder Faith Standerski got things going with a double to right field. She would score her only run of the day shortly after as first baseman Daryn Lamprecht reached first on an error, and shortstop Kylee Sander’s double to center brought Standerski home. UNI scored two runs in its next at-bat as Pupillo hit another single into left, scoring pinch runner Makenna Kuper and Sanders.
Following the two hits, the Panthers had back-to-back walks for Parks and Dodge to load the bases. Sophomore Addison McElrath then came in to pinch hit, putting a single into right field to score two more runs, putting the UNI lead at seven. Second baseman Taylor Hogan gave the Panthers another single to score runs eight and nine. Snider added the last hit of the game for UNI on a single to right center, but the fourth ended shortly after with a foul out.
With only three outs left between them and a win, the Panther defense buckled down in the top of the fifth. Despite a leadoff walk and a single to center, relief pitcher Anna Wischnowski found the zone to strike out a Brave looking. The final two outs of the game came shortly after, with a ground out to second and a flyout to center field. UNI picked up their seventh MVC win of the season to take sole possession of first place in the conference.
Pupillo, Parks, and Snider all had two hits on Saturday afternoon, with five other Panthers connecting in the batters’ box. Parks and Dodge were the only players with multiple runs scored, while four batters had two RBIs through five innings. In the circle, Heyer was credited with her ninth win of the season, pitching four innings for one hit and 10 strikeouts in 13 batters faced. Wischnowski pitched the final inning of the game, allowing one hit, one walk, and picking up one strikeout in four batters faced.