DECATUR, Ga. – The Panthers put up their second sweep of the weekend with wins over Tennessee State and Georgia State Saturday afternoon.
UNI posted a third shutout and its fourth straight win on the second day of the Panther Invitational hosted by the Georgia State Panthers. The Panthers pitching staff continued their shutdown performance in the peach state, combining for 20 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched and allowing only five hits.
Game 1 vs. Tennessee State | W, 4-0
In its first game of the day, shortstop Kylee Sanders started UNI’s offense with her first home run leading off the Panthers lineup. It would be the only hit and run for UNI through three innings. Which wasn’t a problem as starting pitcher Samantha Heyer allowed only one hit with seven strikeouts.
The Panthers second run came in the top of the fourth on a throwing error. Pinch runner Mya Dodge came home from second base after stealing third and scoring on an error from the Tigers catchers. An error also scored UNI’s third run of the day as third baseman Brooke Snider reached second base on a dropped fly ball to lead off the sixth. A double from Dodge to center field in the Panthers next at-bat brought Snider home for their third run.
A final insurance run was put on the board in the top of the seventh. First baseman Daryn Lamprecht also connected for her first bomb of the season to lead off the final inning. UNI connected on two more hits in the seventh but didn’t get another runner to home base. Sophomore pitcher Anna Wischnowski closed out the game in the bottom as she threw a strikeout while the defense made two putouts.
Overall on offense, UNI had eight hits to bring in four runs. The eight hits included two home runs, three doubles, and three RBIs. On defense, the Panthers committed no errors and made 21 putouts.
Individually, Heyer threw her second shutout of the weekend, but couldn’t quite pull off a second no-hitter in as many days. She did throw 12 strikes in six innings pitched while allowing two hits and no walks. Eight separate UNI players recorded a hit in the first game of the day including the first double of the season for pinch-hitter Addison McElrath.
Game 2 vs. Georgia State | W, 7-2
In their second game of the day, the Panthers shook up the bottom half of the lineup as Mya Dodge returned to the outfield while catcher Alexis Pupillo and Lamprecht moved to the final two spots in the order. The offensive changes worked well for UNI as four players hit home runs in the first three innings.
The Panthers plated two hits in the first as Sanders and Dodge hit singles to center field. Neither runner came home giving starting pitcher Kailyn Packard the floor in the circle. UNI made three straight putouts on Georgia State for a quick first inning of play.
The second took longer for the Panthers as Snider and Lamprecht hit almost back-to-back solo home runs. Snider led off the second with a bomb to left, while three batters later Lamprecht found the exact same spot for run number two. No other UNI batter would make it on base until the top of the third.
A leadoff walk for right fielder Faith Standerski set up a two-run homer for center fielder Madison Parks. After watching three balls go by, Parks launched a hit past the center field wall to put the Panthers up by four. UNI had one more home run in them on the day only three batters later.
Snider hit her second of the game to right-center on her first pitch from a different Georgia State pitcher. The home run brought both her and Dodge home, who had made it to first on a throwing error. The Panthers connected on two more hits over the next three innings and loaded the bases in the top of the fifth. But a well-timed strikeout from Georgia State kept UNI from scoring.
The Panthers continued to play well in the field, making 12 putouts in 13 batters. Georgia State’s only runner on base until the bottom of the seventh was a walk in the fourth. The walk was the only one thrown by Packard as she collected six strikeouts through six innings.
UNI scored its last run of the day in the top of the seventh. After a leadoff out and Dodge reaching first on a fielding error, designated player Hannah Kelley smacked a hit to right field. With runners on the corners, Snider reached first on a fielder’s choice while Dodge scored the Panthers seventh run. The Panthers loaded the bases for the second time that day on a fielder’s choice for second baseman Taylor Hogan and a walk for Pupillo. But a flyout would end the inning on offense for UNI.
In the bottom of the seventh, Georgia State scored its first run of the game on a leadoff solo homer. The home run was the only hit allowed by Packard as sophomore Kaylyn Jones made her first appearance of the season to end the game. Jones’s first chance in the circle also ended in a home run, but she quickly collected herself to throw a looking strikeout three batters later to end the game.
Three Panthers led the way on offense as Sanders, Kelley, and Snider all made two hits. Snider also had three RBIs on the game for a team-high. Parks, Dodge, and Lamprecht also picked up a hit each while four UNI players reached base on a walk.