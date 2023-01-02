Building on the University of Northern Iowa’s dedication to serving the Cedar Valley and northeast Iowa, members of UNI’s University Relations team rolled up their sleeves Monday to volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

While at the food bank, the team of 14 formed an assembly line to pack 200 boxes of food, each including breakfast, lunch and dinner items, plus snacks and coffee. The group also sorted donations to the food bank, dividing them into boxes for distribution to mobile food pantries in the region.