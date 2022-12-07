Eboni group

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – University of Northern Iowa alum and current graduate student Eboni Springfield is the first recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from Strategic America (SA), an integrated marketing agency headquartered in West Des Moines. The company is led by brothers and UNI alums Mike and John Schreurs.

The new scholarship was created to support students pursuing degrees in communications and marketing, like Springfield, who is pursuing her master’s degree in public relations.