CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa’s Business and Community Services (UNI BCS) hosted partners from the AMIIC-NCDMM in December, an alliance that continues to support foundries nationwide as they adopt Industry 4.0 technologies and build a supply chain.

“The distinctiveness of this project is that it blends training and applied research with personalized assistance to re-skill the existing workforce, prepare the next generation of our state’s and nation’s workforce and help the company owners create the financial and strategic plan for investing in and managing these technologies,” said Randy Pilkington, executive director at BCS. “It will save existing jobs, create new jobs, and help fortify our nation’s leading position in the global manufacturing supply chain.”