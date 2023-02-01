UNI teams with accounting firm

UNI’s new hybrid accounting program seeks to open a wider range of career opportunities for graduates and ultimately drive a more diverse applicant pool in the city and state.

CEDAR FALLS- The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) announces it’s working with KPMG LLP, the Big Four tax, audit and advisory firm, to launch its new, innovative hybrid accounting program. The program, which was unveiled earlier this month, allows busy adult learners with an AA or AAS degree to obtain a bachelor’s degree in accounting. The hybrid delivery model offers the convenience of online business-core and elective courses with in-person evening accounting courses at the Des Moines Area Community College–Urban campus.

“We’re really excited to work together with UNI on the hybrid accounting program,” said Sean Vicente, managing partner of KPMG’s Des Moines office. “This initiative perfectly aligns with our goals to address the shortage of accounting talent in the market and expand the experiences and diversity of the candidate pool.”