Tennis

The Panthers kicked off their season with one win and one loss.

 From UNI Athletics page/

MANKATO, Minn. — UNI tennis kicked off the spring season on Friday and Saturday as the Panthers split a pair of dual meets at North Dakota and Minnesota State.

Opening the weekend with a 6-1 loss in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Kim Zizek picked up the lone victory for the Panthers against the Fighting Hawks in no. 4 singles with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Andrera Jansson, marking her first win of the season. Andrijana Brkic and Issa Sullivan narrowly lost in no. 2 doubles, falling to UND’s Jule Schulte and Nore Heinitz, 7-5. Thaissa Moreira and Lasya Mylavarapu also came up just short in no. 3 doubles, falling 7-5 to Charlotte Bowles and Nyah Kauders.

