MANKATO, Minn. — UNI tennis kicked off the spring season on Friday and Saturday as the Panthers split a pair of dual meets at North Dakota and Minnesota State.
Opening the weekend with a 6-1 loss in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Kim Zizek picked up the lone victory for the Panthers against the Fighting Hawks in no. 4 singles with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Andrera Jansson, marking her first win of the season. Andrijana Brkic and Issa Sullivan narrowly lost in no. 2 doubles, falling to UND’s Jule Schulte and Nore Heinitz, 7-5. Thaissa Moreira and Lasya Mylavarapu also came up just short in no. 3 doubles, falling 7-5 to Charlotte Bowles and Nyah Kauders.
UNI bounced back on Saturday afternoon in southern Minnesota with a 6-1 victory over the Mavericks, marking the Panthers first dual win of the 2022-23 season. The Panthers took two of three doubles matches with Darta Dalecka and Lorena Cardoso earning their sixth win of the season together as a pair, scoring a 6-2 win against Freia Lawrence and Chiara Carnelutti. Brikic and Sullivan notched a 6-4 win over Lois Page and Avery Stilwell, while Moreira and Mylavarapu fell 6-3 to Taina Cordeiro and Brynn Pssoy.
The Panthers picked up 5 singles wins against Minnesota State as Dalecka bounced back from being shutout in the second set to beat Page 6-4, 0-6, 6-2. Brkic improved to 16-3 in singles this season with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Lawrence, while Zizek took down Stilwell 6-3, 6-2. Moreira earned her second singles win of the year in a 6-1, 6-0 win against McKenna DeMarce, while Sullivan rounded out the day for UNI with a 7-5, 6-3 victory against Daria Podmogilaia.