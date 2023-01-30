CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa is rolling out the purple carpet to celebrate an upcoming episode of the Amazon Prime series “The College Tour.”

Created by Emmy-nominated and multi-award-winning producers, “The College Tour” gives viewers an up-close look at colleges and universities all around the country. UNI’s episode features 10 current students sharing their experiences across campus on topics like academics, housing, career preparation, campus life and more. The segments were filmed on the UNI campus in fall 2022.