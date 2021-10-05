Cedar Valley businesses and organizations will have a unique opportunity to introduce themselves to University of Northern Iowa students and employees at the inaugural Business and Community Fair.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Lawther Field on the UNI campus in Cedar Falls.
Each business or organization will be furnished with one 6-foot table, two chairs and free parking in UNI’s Schindler Parking Lot (accessible from 23rd Street).
Businesses and organizations are encouraged to bring their branded tents/tablecloths/booth decor to this free event and:
• Distribute giveaways, information about their business/organization, or free samples.
• Sell items from their business.
• Cook and sell food items from their food establishment, or sell prepared food.
• Provide coupons or incentives for students and employees to patronize their business or be part of their organization.
More information, including a link to register for the event, is available at pantherexperience.uni.edu.