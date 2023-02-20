Students from around the globe will descend on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls from March 4 to March 11 for an internationally-renowned business case competition. In the 27 years the competition has been held, this will be only the third time participants compete in a city in the United States.
The event is called the Network of International Business Schools (NIBS) Worldwide Case Competition, and participants tackle real-world international business challenges in a best-on-best team tournament. 23 schools across 13 different countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, Romania, Hungary and Finland, will participate.
“Economic growth in Iowa is dependent upon the global success of Iowa businesses. This requires a deep understanding of global dynamics and respect for diverse perspectives,” said Leslie Wilson, dean of the College of Business. “We are developing the next generation of business leaders. This is why the NIBS Case Competition is so important. The cases presented challenge our students to navigate the complexities of the global business environment and apply what they have learned to solve real-world problems.”
During the Championship Round, 16 finalist teams compete in a series of head-to-head match-ups over the course of a week. In each match, they are given an international business case to solve. The deliverable is a 20-minute presentation, followed by 10 minutes of questions and answers.
Students from UNI’s prestigious College of Business are tasked with planning the event and logistics as volunteer ambassadors under the coordination of Chris Schrage, global opportunities coordinator and marketing and entrepreneurship instructor. Ambassadors serve as each guest school’s point-of-contact, helping them navigate campus and their itineraries.
“I’m extremely excited. I got so much out of it last year, and it was just a virtual format,” said student Blake Helle, ambassador coordinator. “You see these people from across the world and the presentations they put together, and the quality that comes out of it, it just blows you away. I’m excited to actually meet with them and network with them in person this year.”