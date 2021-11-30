ALLEGANY, N.Y. – UNI men’s basketball knocked off its first ranked opponent of the year with a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure.
The Panthers (2-3) handed the Bonnies their first loss of the season (5-1). While there were several lead changes in the first half, UNI led the entire second half by as much as 19 points.
AJ Green tied his career high of 35 points, which he last set Jan. 4, 2020. Green now has 1,265 points as a Panther, which ranks him No. 14 on the all-time scoring list for the UNI program.
Austin Phyfe, a redshirt junior from Waverly, added 15 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes on 6 for 8 shooting. Nate Heise also chipped in for 15 points and seven boards.
UNI got 15 points of its bench, and scored nine points off St. Bonaventure turnovers.
UNI shot 51.6% and was 15-31 in 3-point shots (48.4%). The Panthers out-rebounded the Bonnies, 41-29. Tywhon Pickford led the Panthers in rebounding with a season-high of nine. Nate Heise notched seven of his rebounds, also a season-high for him.
UNI 90, ST. BONAVENTURE 80
UNI: AJ Green 11-18 4-5 35, Austin Phyfe 6-8 1-1 15, Nate Heise 6-9 1-2 15, Tywhon Pickford 2-3 0-0 5, Trae Berhow 2-5 0-0 5, Bowen Born 1-5 4-4 6, Cole Henry 2-6 1-2 5, Noah Carter 2-6 0-0 4, Antwan Kimmons 0-2 0-0 0, totals 32-62 11-14 90.
St. Bonaventure: Kyle Lofton 4-11 10-11 21, Dominick Welch 7-14 0-0 20, Jaren Holmes 5-15 3-3 15, Jalen Adaway 5-12 1-1 12, Osun Osunniyi 6-11 0-1 12, Linton Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Abdoul Karim Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, totals 27-64 14-16 80.
Halftime score: UNI 47, St. Bonaventure 34; 3-point goals: UNI 15-31 (Green 9-15, Phyfe 2-3, Heise 2-4), St. Bonaventure 12-31 (Welch 6-13); Rebounds: UNI 41 (Pickford 9, Heise 7, Phyfe 5, Green 5), St. Bonaventure 29 (Adaway 7, Osunniyi 7, Welch 7); Offensive rebounds: UNI 7 (Pickford 5), St. Bonaventure 4 (Osunniyi 2); Assists: UNI 17 (Green 4, Born 4, Phyfe 3), St. Bonaventure 17 (Lofton 7, Holmes 6); Steals: UNI 4 (Kimmons 2, Heise 1, Born 1), St. Bonaventure 8 (Lofton 4, Adaway 2, two with 1); Blocks: UNI 3 (Phyfe 1, Henry 1, Kimmons 1), St. Bonaventure 3 (Adaway 2, Osunniyi 1); Turnovers: UNI 10, St. Bonaventure 6; Fouled out: none; Technical fouls: none; Officials: Jeffrey Clark, Sean Hull and Mike Millone.