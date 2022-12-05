Celebration

The Panthers celebrate after a point.

 Courtesy Photo

MINNEAPOLIS – The 2022 season came to a close for the UNI Panther volleyball team as the Texas Quarter No. 2 seed and eighth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a 3-0 triumph Saturday evening at Maturi Pavilion by set scores of 25-18, 25-16, and 25-15 in the NCAA Volleyball Championship's second round.

UNI (27-8 overall) topped Minnesota (22-8 overall) in digs by a 34-to-29 margin. The Golden Gophers posted the advantages in hitting (.287 to .056), blocks (16 to 3), and aces (four to one). Sydney Petersen's 16 digs easily paced all performers. She also got the only Panther ace Saturday. Tayler Alden's 26 assists bested everyone in the contest, and Emily Holterhaus registered a match-high-tying 11 kills. Kira Fallert highlighted UNI's front-row defense with two blocks.