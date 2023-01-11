Dribble

UNI womens basketball has now won three straight conference games.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Panthers continued their early Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) success at home in a dominating win over the Murray State Racers 81-54.

UNI had one of its best shooting nights against Murray State in its third straight win of the Valley season. The all-around game from the Panthers helped multiple players get into double digits, as all but one player recorded an assist. Three UNI players set career highs in field goal percentage against the Racers for another commanding MVC win.