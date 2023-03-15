FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Panthers continue on to their goal of a postseason championship in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).
For the second season in a row, UNI will host its opening round game of the WNIT. On Thursday evening the Panthers will welcome the Colorado State Rams to the McLeod Center for a 6 p.m. tip. UNI has played the Rams seven times in program history, holding a 5-2 advantage with the team’s last matchup coming in 2011.
The Panthers come into the postseason tournament with a record of 22-9 after making it to the semifinal round of the Hoops in the Heartland MVC Championship Tournament. UNI won its first game of the tournament against the UIC Flames 73-57 to make it into the semifinals. But the Panthers ran into the one team that had their number all conference season in the Belmont Bruins, dropping a close 69-62 contest.
This will be UNI’s 13th trip to the WNIT in program history. The Panthers have been to the WNIT eight times in the past decade and have made it out of the opening round on four occasions including a 75-58 win over Kansas City last season. UNI will look to make their deepest run since the 2021 tournament starting this week.