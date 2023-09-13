UNI soccer made more history in an already-historic season on Saturday afternoon, downing the University of Tennessee at Martin 3-1 behind goals from Olivia Knoepfle, Lauren Heinsch and Maddie Eastus.
The win extended the Panthers’ program-best unbeaten streak to eight matches and also secured UNI’s first unbeaten non-conference record in program history.
Saturday’s win over the Skyhawks marked a special milestone for head coach Bruce Erickson. The Panthers’ seventh-year head coach recorded his 50th win at UNI on Saturday, becoming the first coach in program history to reach the half-century mark. Additionally, Heinsch set a program record for career shots on goal against the Skyhawks. Heinsch, who already has the Panther soccer record for career shots, passed Shanon Dechant (2002-05) for the honor.
UNI will enter Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) play unbeaten for the first time in program history, and will hold the top spot in the conference entering a crucial road clash against Drake next Sunday.
The Panthers came out firing in their first career match against the Skyhawks, taking an early lead in the eighth minute. Caroline Hazen split UT Martin’s back line with an inch-perfect through ball to Knoepfle, who raced on to the pass, rounded the Skyhawks’ goalkeeper and slotted the ball home with her left foot to give UNI a 1-0 lead. The goal marked the third of the season for Knoepfle as well as her second consecutive match with a goal.
The Panthers and Skyhawks traded scoring opportunities for the next 25 minutes in a physical opening half, with UNI forcing multiple saves from Skyhawk goalkeeper Andrea Wie.
Then, in the 33rd minute, Heinsch doubled the Panthers’ advantage with a rocket from outside the 18-yard box. Mackenzie Orr provided her second assist of the season in the process, sliding a ball up the field to Heinsch to start the move. Heinsch found herself in space and took aim at the Skyhawk goal, and her powerful strike struck the bottom of the crossbar before finding the back of the net. UNI maintained its 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
UT Martin responded quickly out of the halftime break, putting pressure on the Panther goal within the first few seconds of the second half. That pressure paid off in the 55th minute as Jordan Bailey fired a shot past Caitlin Richards to cut UNI’s lead in half.
The Panthers ensured a second-half comeback would not be on the cards for the visitors minutes later, though. After a Panther cross from the right wing deflected off of Wie’s hands, Eastus was in the right place at the right time to slam the ball into an empty net to extend UNI’s advantage in the 57th minute. Eastus’ fourth goal of the 2023 season gave UNI a 3-1 lead it would not relinquish.
On a day in which UNI honored its six seniors, the Panthers had plenty of depth on display. Megan Bennington, a senior, started her seventh career game and first of the 2023 season in the middle of the Panthers’ back line, while Reilly Chesna made her second start of the season on Saturday. Payton Nolan and Camille Landphair made their third appearances of the 2023 campaign as the Panthers played 21 total players in the 3-1 win.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
Three has been a magic number for UNI soccer in 2023. The Panthers have scored exactly three goals on five separate occasions this season, and have now done so in four consecutive matches following Saturday’s win.
Heinsch scored her 17th career goal against the Skyhawks, which moved her to fourth place all time on UNI’s career goals scored list. She is three goals behind Dechant and Brynell Yount (2015-18) for second place on the list.
Hazen’s first-half assist to Knoepfle was the first assist of her Panther career.
Entering MVC play, Eastus leads UNI with 10 total points. With a goal against UT Martin, she has now recorded a point in four consecutive matches for the Panthers.
Saturday’s win secured an unbeaten non-conference slate for UNI for the first time in program history. The Panthers’ eight-match unbeaten streak remains a program record entering MVC play.
Head coach Bruce Erickson recorded his 50th win at UNI on Saturday afternoon. Erickson, the winningest coach in program history, is the first coach in Panther soccer history to reach 50 career wins. He also secured his 297th career win on Saturday.
UP NEXT
UNI has a week off before opening MVC play on the road next weekend. The Panthers will put their unbeaten streak on the line against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Des Moines. The match kicks off at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.