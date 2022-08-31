UNI Soccer has captured two more Missouri Valley Conference honors this week.
After taking home the first Offensive Player of the Week award for the 2022 season, the Panthers can add Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week to their season honors. Senior defender Allison Whitaker and freshman forward Sydney Burskey were named the Defensive and Freshman Player of the Week respectively by conference staff. In the second week of play, UNI soccer tied Omaha in a 0-0 shutout and beat St. Ambrose 5-0.
Whitaker was all over the field this week for the Panthers as a crucial part of two shutouts against Omaha and St. Ambrose on the backend. Whitaker also showed off her offensive side against the Bees on Sunday. Whitaker was the only UNI player to score multiple goals this week with two against St. Ambrose. One of her goals included a well-placed header off a corner kick from freshman Sydney Burskey in the second half for the Panthers final goal of the 5-0 rout.
After recording her first collegiate point last week, freshman Sydney Burskey became an offensive powerhouse for the Panthers in the second week of the season. In UNI’s 5-0 win over St. Ambrose, Burskey led the team in points while being on the field for just 41 minutes. Burskey notched a goal and two assists against the Bees during her time on the pitch. Along with leading the team in points on Sunday, Burskey now leads all UNI players in points with five through two weeks of play.
This is the first time Whitaker or Burskey has earned a Player of the Week honor. The Panthers last had a Defensive Player of the Week in 2018 with current assistant coach and former goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger. UNI last had a Freshman of the Week award in the 2019 season when seniors Kennedy Rieken and Lizzie Mewes were awarded the honor.