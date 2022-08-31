UNI logo
Photo from UNI Soccer Twitter

UNI Soccer has captured two more Missouri Valley Conference honors this week.

After taking home the first Offensive Player of the Week award for the 2022 season, the Panthers can add Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week to their season honors. Senior defender Allison Whitaker and freshman forward Sydney Burskey were named the Defensive and Freshman Player of the Week respectively by conference staff. In the second week of play, UNI soccer tied Omaha in a 0-0 shutout and beat St. Ambrose 5-0.