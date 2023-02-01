CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — After a tough dual loss to No. 10 Oklahoma State on Saturday night, UNI wrestling bounced back for an impressive 23-12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
The Panthers are now 8-1 against Oklahoma under head coach Doug Schwab, and have won six consecutive duals against the Sooners. Schwab also tied former Panther coach Dave McCuskey (1931-52) with his 102nd dual win with UNI, tied for third all-time in program history.
After narrowly dropping the open match at 125 pounds, Kyle Biscoglia got the Panthers on the board 2 minutes into his match at 133 pounds with a takedown and pin of No. 28 Wyatt Henson. The fall marks Biscoglia’s fifth pin of the season.
Cael Happel fell short at 141 pounds after surrendering a stall warning points, plus the riding time point to No. 23 Mosha Schwartz in a 2-1 decision. Colin Realbuto bounced back after nearly giving up a nearfall takedown and rallied for a 7-6 decision victory over John Wiley, thanks to an impressive third period with a late takedown and reversal.
Derek Holschlag capped a two-win weekend as he scored a single leg takedown of Jared Hill in the first period, and added points for locked hands and riding time in a 4-1 decision. Coming off his first loss of the season on Saturday night, Austin Yant responded with a commanding third period against Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, picking up a pair of takedowns, plus points for locked hands caution, a stalling point and riding time in a 12-1 major decision.
After dropping the bout at 174 pounds, Parker Keckeisen picked the Panthers back up at 184 pounds by scoring three points in the second period against Keegan Moore with a takedown of his former UNI teammate, plus an extra point for a caution on Moore. Picking up the riding time point for the 4-1 decision win, Keckeisen improves to 2-0 against Moore in his career.
Noah Glaser jumped on Carson Berryhill at 194 pounds with a quick first period takeown and continued to dominate as the bout continued. With takedowns in each of the final two periods, plus a point for lock hands, an escape and over 3 minutes of riding time, Glaser cruised to a 9-1 major decision.
Tyrell Gordon nearly pulled off the victory against No. 16 Josh Heindselman at 285 pounds, tying the match at 2-2 after Heindselman’s second stalling call with one second remaining in the third period. Heindselman however would get a quick takedown early into overtime to grab the 4-2 sudden victory decision.
Kalob Runyon meanwhile competed in one extra bout prior to the start of the dual, securing a 3-1 decision over Seth Seago at 197 pounds, thanks to an escape in the second period and a takedown with just under one minute left in the bout.