UNI wrestling

The Panthers took down Oklahoma 23-16.

 Courtesy Photo

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — After a tough dual loss to No. 10 Oklahoma State on Saturday night, UNI wrestling bounced back for an impressive 23-12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.

The Panthers are now 8-1 against Oklahoma under head coach Doug Schwab, and have won six consecutive duals against the Sooners. Schwab also tied former Panther coach Dave McCuskey (1931-52) with his 102nd dual win with UNI, tied for third all-time in program history.