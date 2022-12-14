Voelker

Tristain Voelker won his third title of the season.

 Courtesy Photo

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI wrestling returned home for the first time this season as 11 Panthers competed for a spot on the podium in Saturday’s UNI Open inside the UNI-Dome.

On a day that featured a highly competitive field that included wrestlers from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Minnesota and South Dakota State, freshman Wyatt Voelker claimed his third open title this season at 197 pounds. Voelker improves to 11-0 this year in open competition with 3 major decision victories, 2 pins and one technical fall win.