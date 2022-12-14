CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI wrestling returned home for the first time this season as 11 Panthers competed for a spot on the podium in Saturday’s UNI Open inside the UNI-Dome.
On a day that featured a highly competitive field that included wrestlers from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Minnesota and South Dakota State, freshman Wyatt Voelker claimed his third open title this season at 197 pounds. Voelker improves to 11-0 this year in open competition with 3 major decision victories, 2 pins and one technical fall win.
Four other Panthers took home second place finishes in their respective weight classes, including Trever Anderson (125 pounds), Julian Farber (133 pounds), Connor Thorpe (141 pounds) and Christian Minto (165 pounds), who competed as an unattached athlete at 165 pounds.
Kalob Runyon (197 pounds) picked up his second pin of the season in four minutes, 42 seconds against Chase McCleish of the Jackrabbit Wrestling Club, while Adam Ahrendsen earned his first fall of the year, also against McCleish in five minutes.
UNI shifts to dual meet competition Dec. 19-20 as it heads to New Orleans for the Collegiate Duals. The Panthers will face off against Lock Haven and No. 3 Ohio State on Dec. 19, before facing a third opponent to be determined on Dec. 20.