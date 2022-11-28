Anderson

Tytan Anderson lets out a yell after a big basket.

 Courtesy Photo

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI shot over 50% from the field in the second half and overcame a 7-point second half deficit to defeat the Northern Illinois Huskies 83-76 on Saturday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.

With four double-digit scorers led by a career-high 30-point day from Bowen Born, the Panthers out-dueled their opponent in a second half shootout with 51 points, capitalizing off turnovers and points in the paint.