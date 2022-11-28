CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI shot over 50% from the field in the second half and overcame a 7-point second half deficit to defeat the Northern Illinois Huskies 83-76 on Saturday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
With four double-digit scorers led by a career-high 30-point day from Bowen Born, the Panthers out-dueled their opponent in a second half shootout with 51 points, capitalizing off turnovers and points in the paint.
Both offenses opened the game with just 3 points in the opening four minutes, but UNI soon took advantage of their missed opportunities, outscoring the Huskies 16-4 on second chance points. NIU would score 11 first half points off 11 Panther turnovers as David Coit notched 10 points in the opening stanza for the Huskies. At the break, Northern Illinois carried a narrow 32-31 lead into halftime.
NIU stretched its lead to 7 points early in the second period, but the Panthers soon turned the tables attacking from inside the paint and from mid-range. Born shot 5-of-9 from the floor and 8-of-10 from the free throw line for 19 second half points as Tytan Anderson found his rhythm with 12 points. Landon Wolf also scored 9 points in the second stanza as UNI outscored the Huskies 51-45 in the half and hold on for the 7-point win.
Aiding Born in his 30-point effort was another career day for Wolf, who finished with a career-high 19 points, 5 rebounds and 7 made shots. Anderson finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds and a pair of blocks, while Michael Duax tied his season-high with 11 points. Trey Campbell also notched 4 steals on defense for the Panthers.