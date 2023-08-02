UNI quarterback Theo Day has been named to the Walter Payton Award preseason watch list as announced by STATS Perform FCS on Wednesday.
Awarded to the most outstanding offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Day is among 35 players and 17 quarterbacks across the FCS level nationally named to the list. The honor is named after Chicago Bears and NFL legend Walter Payton, a nine-time Pro Bowl running back, the 1977 NFL MVP and Super Bowl XX champion. Payton competed at the then-Division I-AA level at Jackson State (1971-74).
A native of Canton, Michigan, Day transferred to UNI in the spring of 2021 from Michigan State, appearing in 11 games in his first season with the Panthers in the fall season. The 6’ 5,” 231 pound passer started all 11 games for UNI in 2022, leading the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) with 3,121 passing yards and 26 touchdowns through the air. He also led the conference in passing efficiency, passing yard, total offense and yards per attempt.
Day etched his name into the UNI record books in his first season as a starter, cracking UNI’s single-season top-ten lists for passing touchdowns, average yards per pass, passing yards per game, total offense and total offense per game. He also ranks tenth all-time in Panther history in passing yards.
The former Divine Child High School product threw a touchdown pass in every game last fall, including seven games connecting for multiple passing scores.He threw a career-high six touchdowns last November in UNI’s season finale at South Dakota, as well as five touchdown passes in the Panthers’ one-point win at No. 20 Southern Illinois.
Eight former Panthers have received votes towards the Walter Payton Award, including quarterback Eric Sanders, who finished as runner-up for the honor in 2007.