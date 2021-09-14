The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is excited to announce its Kaleidoscope series is back with live, in-person shows for the spring 2022 season.
Premiering in February, the spring season of the series that has reached more than 625,000 young people in Iowa since its inception in 2000 will consist of 10 fun-filled, educational shows for children of every age. The lineup features classics such as Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” up-and-coming musical acts like The Reminders and interactive experiences that take students beyond the classroom – exploring space, stars and the galaxy.
Kaleidoscope spring 2022 season shows include: “The Pout Pout Fish,” “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Rosie Revere Engineer and Friends,” “The Little Red Hen,” “Dog Man: The Musical,” “Schoolhouse Rock Live,” “Secrets of Space,” “Freedom Riders,” “Drumline Live” and The Reminders.
Schools can reserve tickets starting Sept. 23. Tickets can be requested online at gbpac.com.
For more information, or to see the complete season details, visit www.gbpac.com.
About the Kaleidoscope Series
The Gallagher Bluedorn’s Kaleidoscope Series creates a deeper understanding of classroom subjects, serving as a supplementary tool in classroom learning. Each season, high-quality performances address complex issues such as race, poverty and other forms of difference. Gallagher Bluedorn’s various educational programs broaden youth’s understanding and participation in the arts among communities throughout Iowa and serves the center’s mission to inspire. The center values the power of the arts to influence and transform the lives of all people, strengthening and improving our communities.