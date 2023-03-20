TULSA, Okla. — After back-to-back third place finishes in the last two years, UNI’s Parker Keckeisen secured his highest career result on the national stage on Saturday night as the 184-pound Panther took second place at the NCAA Championships inside the BOK Center.
Keckeisen, the top-seed in this year’s tournament dropped a 7-2 decision to 3-seed and two-time defending national and Big Ten champion Aaron Brooks of Penn State during Saturday’s championship finals. A redshirt sophomore and three-time All-American, Keckeisen finishes the season with a 26-2 record, recording the eighth best single-season win percentage in UNI history (.928).
TOP-10 SINGLE SEASON WIN PERCENTAGES IN UNI HISTORY
1: Tony Davis (1999-00) [.964 / 27-1]
2: Joel Greenlee (1988-89) [.957 / 44-2-0]
3: Parker Keckeisen (2020-21) [.952 / 21-1]
4: Joe Colon (2013-14) [.946 / 35-2]
5: Parker Keckeisen (2021-22) [.938 / 30-2]
6: Taylor Lujan (2019-20) [.933 / 28-2]
7: K. Shedenhelm (1987-88) [.931 / 33-2-1]
8: Parker Keckeisen (2022-23) [.928 / 26-2]
9: Rich Powers (1990-91) [.917 / 44-4-0]
10: Bryce Steiert (2019-20) [.900 / 27-3]
“Parker set the bar incredibly high,” said head coach Doug Schwab after the match. “The consistency that he comes in with, what’s he’s done and will continue to do isn’t going to change. He loves the process and he loves the sport even when it tears your heart out. It’s still something that you’re grateful for.”
After a scoreless first period of action, Keckeisen, the three-time reigning Big 12 champion, broke the deadlock with an early escape in the second before being taken down twice by Brooks. Scoring a second escape later in the period, Keckeisen struggled to generate an offensive attack against Brooks, giving up a caution point, escape and riding time in the loss.
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (Top-20)
1st – Penn State (137.5)
2nd – Iowa (82.5)
3rd – Cornell (76.5)
4th – Ohio State (70.5)
5th – Missouri (64.5)
6th – Michigan (58.5)
7th – Arizona State (55)
8th – Nebraska (54)
9th – Virginia Tech (49)
10th – North Carolina State (48)
11th – Iowa State (47)
12th – North Carolina (42)
13th – Princeton (37.5)
14th – South Dakota State (37)
15th – Minnesota (30.5)
T16th – UNI (29)
T16th – Wisconsin (29)
T18th – Air Force (28.5)
T18th – Oklahoma State (28.5)
20th – Lehigh (28)