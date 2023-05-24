CHULA VISTA, Calif. — UNI’s Erin Kerkhoff has been named to the 2023 U.S. Paralympic national track and field team, as announced by U.S. Paralympic Track and Field on Sunday.
Kerkhoff, a Solon, Iowa native and sprinter for UNI, will have the opportunity to represent the United States along with 44 other American athletes on the world stage at the World Para Athletics Championships to be held July 8-17 at Charlety Stadium in Paris. The meet will also serve as a qualifying event for next summer’s Paralympic Games, also scheduled to be held in Paris.
“We had a phenomenal turnout at the meet this week, and the competitive environment fostered standout performances from veteran athletes and newcomers alike,” said Sherrice Fox, Director of U.S. Paralympics Track and Field. “As a program, we are excited about the team we’ve selected to represent Team USA in Paris this summer. Everyone on this roster has proven that they can be competitive on the world’s biggest stage.”
The announcement came after Kerkhoff, who is visually impaired due to optic nerve atrophy, competed at the U.S. Paralympic National Championships over the weekend in Chula Vista, California, where she earned first place in the T13 classification in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes. Athletes selected to this year’s world championship team were chosen based on their performances in Chula Vista compared to the National Team ‘A’ standard in their event.
This marks Kerkhoff’s second selection to the national team, and will be her first appearance at the World Championships. Kerkhoff, a former high school standout athlete at Solon High School, broke onto the world para athletics stage in 2021 after qualifying for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where she finished in eighth place in the 400-meter dash.
“We are thrilled for Erin to have the opportunity to represent the United States once again on the international stage,” said Dave Paulsen, UNI’s Director of Track and Field. “The hard work she has put in during her time at UNI has translated beyond our campus and program into opportunities of a lifetime. We’re so excited to support her in her journey to make the U.S. Paralympic team for 2024!”
During this past collegiate season, Kerkhoff set new career-bests in the indoor 60 meters (8.12) and indoor 400-meter dash (56.72), while also clocking a new career record in the outdoor 200-meter dash (25.69) for the Panthers. She notably took third place in the 200 meters at the Wartburg Outdoor Select, as well as second in the 400 meters at Augustana and fourth at Simpson.