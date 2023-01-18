McDermott

Maya McDermott received MVC Player of the Week after averaging 15.5 ppg last week.

 From UNI Athletics

ST LOUIS — UNI women’s basketball has picked up another Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week award.

Sophomore point guard Maya McDermott is the MVC Player of the Week for the first time in her career after two big performances on the road. McDermott led the team in points the past week, averaging 15.5 a game with four-and-a-half assists and a steal. McDermott also moved into first in the Valley for assist/turnover ratio.