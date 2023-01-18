ST LOUIS — UNI women’s basketball has picked up another Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week award.
Sophomore point guard Maya McDermott is the MVC Player of the Week for the first time in her career after two big performances on the road. McDermott led the team in points the past week, averaging 15.5 a game with four-and-a-half assists and a steal. McDermott also moved into first in the Valley for assist/turnover ratio.
McDermott was the end of game hero for the Panthers in their first win over Drake at the Knapp Center since 2016. A Des Moines area native, McDermott hit a one-handed floater with 0.3 seconds left on the clock to snap UNI’s five game losing skid to the Bulldogs, leading the team in points with 19. Along with the game winner at Drake, McDermott poured in another double-digit performance at Evansville with 12 points in the Panthers 73-68 win.
UNI has had one other Player of the Week this season, as Grace Boffeli picked up her first recognition of the year on Jan. 2. While this is McDermott’s first Player of the Week honor, McDermott is no stranger to weekly MVC honors. She was named the MVC Newcomer of the Week her first season with the Panthers on Jan. 25, 2021.
UNI returns home this week for two games against Valparaiso and conference newcomers UIC. The Panthers will host the Beacons first in an evening matchup on Jan. 19 at the McLeod Center.