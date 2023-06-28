ST. LOUIS - Former UNI middle blocker Carly Spies has been named one of four recipients of the Missouri Valley Conference’s (MVC) postgraduate scholarships for 2023.
Voted on by members of the MVC’s Faculty Athletics Representatives Committee, recipients will be awarded $5,000 for their exemplary academic and athletic performances. Joining Spies in this year’s list of winners includes Cam Cratic of Missouri State (Baseball), Kristen Giles of Drake (Women’s Golf) and Mary Crompton of Illinois State (Women’s Basketball).
To be eligible for consideration, recipients must have achieved a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.40, participated with distinction in an MVC championship sport for at least two seasons at the nominating institution and must graduate from their institutions within 18 months following selection at the spring meetings of the Faculty Athletics Representative Committee. Recipients must be accepted for postgraduate studies at an institution of higher learning at the time of receipt of the scholarship, and must have completed eligibility for participation in intercollegiate athletics in the academic year in which they were nominated.
A team captain of the 2022 MVC regular season and tournament champion UNI volleyball team, Spies majored in Communication Disorders and Gerontology and will pursue a graduate degree in Speech Language Pathology at the University of Washington.
Spies was a 2022 All-MVC First Team selection and a member of the conference’s 2022 All-Tournament team. She was an MVC Second Team honoree in 2021. Spies concluded her collegiate playing career with 646 kills, 342 blocks, 228 digs, 48 aces, and 42 assists.
Academically, Spies was twice named to the league’s Scholar-Athlete Team, and was also a 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honoree. The Cum Laude UNI graduate also earned the MVC’s President’s Council Academic Excellence Award in 2022. An active participant in service and leadership opportunities while at UNI, Spies served as the volleyball representative on UNI’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the past three years.