With the increase of Mental Health issues, including attempted and completed suicides, there is a need for education on how we discuss and intervene when someone may need help. Bremer County is no exception.
On Wednesday, October 5th, starting at 7pm we will have the opportunity to learn about this issue and related trends when Jackie Preston, CPS, MA, Provider Services Coordinator from Pathways Behavioral Services presents on the topic of suicide prevention. The discussion will include issues with stigmatizing language, how to ask the critical questions, warning signs, key points and resources. This presentation has earned kudos from across NE Iowa from EMS providers, community members, family and friend survivors, and healthcare workers.