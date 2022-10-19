Timothy Duax

Timothy T. Duax, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa 

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA editorcft@gmail.com

United States Attorney Timothy T. Duax announced today that Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Daniel Tvedt will lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election. AUSA Tvedt has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer (DEO) for the Northern District of Iowa, and in that capacity is responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

United States Attorney Duax said, “Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election. Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”