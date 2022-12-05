UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Rohlf Memorial will host an open house to meet Dr. Jason Gipson as he joins the clinic team. The open house will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the clinic located inside Waverly Health Center at 312 9th St. SW Suite 1200. Dr. Gipson joins the Waverly clinic focused on long-term health, establishing strong relationships in the community and providing evidence-based guidance that works for his patients. He comes to Waverly after practicing in Tyler, Texas and received his medical education from Texas Tech University. While not in the clinic, Dr. Gipson is enjoys all kinds of sports and spending time with his family.
