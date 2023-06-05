The University of Dubuque recognized and celebrated the academic achievements of undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students during its 171st commencement with two ceremonies on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
The University of Dubuque Spring Commencement was held in the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center. Neil MacNaughton, PhD, professor of nursing and head of the Department of Nursing, delivered the commencement address, titled “Community and You.”
The University of Dubuque Theological Seminary Commencement was held in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center. Rev. David Rohrer, MDiv, pastor of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Bothell, Washington, delivered the seminary commencement address, titled “Passing the Dimly Burning Wick.”
Waverly, IA
Davon Beckert, Bachelor of Arts
