The University of Dubuque held a Winter Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.

Michael Durnin, MA, dean of student formation who retired in January, delivered the commencement address, titled “Handful of L’s for Life’s Journey.” Durnin served as the dean of student formation at UD from January 2018 to January 2023 and previously served as assistant head football coach from January 2013 to December 2017. He is currently working on completing his doctor of ministry degree from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary.