Fall Campus Scenes Oct 2020

More than 870 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2022 fall semester. President's list status was earned by only two first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester; only 133 second year students; only 270 third year students; and only 405 fourth year students.

 Justin A. Torner

The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.