More than 870 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester. President’s list status was earned by only two first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa; only 133 second year students; only 270 third year students; and only 405 fourth year students.
The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.
University of Iowa undergraduates who achieve a grade point average (GPA; 4.0 is an A) of 4.0 in 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework and who have no “I” marks (incompletes) or “O” marks (no grade reported) on their records for two consecutive semesters (excluding summer session) are recognized by inclusion on the president’s list.
Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/nonpass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president’s list.
Thomas Hart of Shell Rock, IA 50670 [Major: Human Physiology; Year at Iowa: second year]
Kelly Kuennen of Denver, IA 50622 [Major: Elementary Education; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Julia Reed of Shell Rock, IA 50670 [Major: Elementary Education; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
