More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester.
Dean’s list status was earned by 968 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,604 second-year students, only 1,922 third-year students, and only 2,630 fourth-year students.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Degree seeking undergraduate students in the Carver College of Medicine, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Public Health, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine may qualify for the dean’s list with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher
Please note that courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/fail (P/F) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Camryn Grawe of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Elizabeth Dix of Shell Rock (50670) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: Tippie College of Business; Major:
Emma Seward of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
George Roose of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — third year; College: Tippie College of Business; Major:
Halie Petersen of Parkersburg (50665) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: College of Public Health; Major:
Henry Frederick of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Jeremy Chaplin of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Julia Reed of Shell Rock (50670) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: College of Education; Major:
Lily Hintz of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Makenzie Roling of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Matthew Pursell of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: Tippie College of Business; Major:
Megan Anhalt of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Nicole Ramker of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — first year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Thomas Hart of Shell Rock (50670) [Classification: undergraduate — third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Trey Angel of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: Tippie College of Business; Major:
Trey Eckenrod of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — third year; College: College of Engineering; Major:
Zayla Loftsgard of Waverly (50677) [Classification: undergraduate — first year; College: College of Nursing; Major:
Aiden Riggins of Janesville (50647) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Asa Kelley of Fairbank (50629) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: College of Education; Major:
Aubrey Stacey of Fairbank (50629) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: Carver College of Medicine; Major:
Avery Forde of Denver (50622) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: Tippie College of Business; Major:
Cassidy Rizer of Denver (50622) [Classification: undergraduate — third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Connor Sheridan of Denver (50622) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: Tippie College of Business; Major:
Elsie VanDaele of Fairbank (50629) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: Tippie College of Business; Major:
Joshua Finnegan of Ionia (50645) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Kallison Rochford of Fredericksburg (50630) [Classification: undergraduate — third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Kelsey Klassen of Ionia (50645) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Lila Meyer of Denver (50622) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: Carver College of Medicine; Major:
Macy Seehase of Sumner (50674) [Classification: undergraduate — fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Mya Seehase of Sumner (50674) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
Olivia Buhr of Denver (50622) [Classification: undergraduate — second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
About the University of Iowa
As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.
From inside our world-class medical center to the most prestigious creative writing program in the U.S., students have access to quality academic support and are equipped with the tools they need to stand out in a competitive workforce. Our 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio allows students to work directly with experts in their field while earning valuable, practical skills.
Our campus seamlessly blends into the heart of downtown Iowa City, making it easy to access academic resources and belong to a larger, welcoming community. With over 500 student organizations, clubs, and communities on campus, and countless in-town events scheduled throughout the year, Iowa makes it easy to build a network of friendships and connections that last a lifetime.