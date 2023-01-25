The University of Iowa awarded nearly 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2022 fall semester. Eleven percent of the undergraduates graduated with multiple degrees and, as a group, undergraduates posted a 3.17 cumulative grade point average during their stay at Iowa.
Austin Hamer of Denver, IA 50622 [Degree: Master of Science; Major: Finance ; Awarding College: Graduate College]
Danielle Johnson of Parkersburg, IA 50665 [Degree: Master of Arts; Major: Sport and Recreation Management ; Awarding College: Graduate College]
Natalie Langan of Denver, IA 50622 [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Management ; Awarding College: Tippie College of Business]
Mitchell Malven of Nashua, IA 50658 [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology ; Awarding College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Brandi Marticoff of Readlyn, IA 50668 [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Speech and Hearing Science ; Awarding College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Samantha Michler of Waverly, IA 50677 [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Cinema ; Awarding College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Nicholas Schrader of Denver, IA 50622 [Degree: Master of Business Administration; Major: Professional MBA Program ; Awarding College: Graduate Management Programs]
One doctoral candidate, for example, has made great research advances in her exploration of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. A biomedical engineering student continues to work to make the world a better place for heart disease patients and for those in immigration limbo. And a student in communication sciences and disorders helped build from the ground up a free assistive technology consultation program for Iowa families of children with reading disabilities.
Year after year, Iowa students have pushed to achieve more and to come together for the greater good — that’s the Hawkeye Way. As the fall 2022 cohort of new graduates enters the next stage of their lives, they leave the Iowa campus full of potential and promise.
