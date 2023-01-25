International Flag Ceremony

The University of Iowa awarded nearly 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2022 fall semester. Eleven percent of the undergraduates graduated with multiple degrees and, as a group, undergraduates posted a 3.17 cumulative grade point average during their stay at Iowa.

 Justin A. Torner

The University of Iowa awarded nearly 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2022 fall semester. Eleven percent of the undergraduates graduated with multiple degrees and, as a group, undergraduates posted a 3.17 cumulative grade point average during their stay at Iowa.

Austin Hamer of Denver, IA 50622 [Degree: Master of Science; Major: Finance ; Awarding College: Graduate College]