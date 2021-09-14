IOWA CITY – This fall, the University of Iowa welcomed the most academically accomplished class in its history for the fifth year in a row. The incoming undergraduate class again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average, at 3.81, than any previous class.
“We are very happy to welcome these newest Hawkeyes,” says Kevin Kregel, executive vice president and provost. “Like every incoming class, they bring fresh talents and perspectives to our campus. And like last year’s class, they’ve already demonstrated tremendous resilience during a challenging time. We look forward to making sure they have the extraordinary opportunities they deserve, and supporting them as they pursue their goals.”
The Class of 2025 is composed of 4,521 students, up slightly from last year. About 19% of the class (870) are first-generation students, and about 22% (996) identify as African American, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Asian, Latinx/a/o, or two or more ethnicities.
Despite the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, Sarah Hansen, vice president for student life, says the Hawkeye spirit is as resilient as ever.
“The Class of 2025 arrived on campus ready and excited to be fully engaged, and they are already demonstrating their commitment to the Hawkeye community,” she says. “We are grateful that they chose the University of Iowa, and we will support them as they pursue their academic and co-curricular passions. We will continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 as Hawkeyes always do-together.”
About 60% of the class (2,702) are Iowa residents, and about 1% (47) are international students. The class represents 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties, 45 U.S. states and territories (as well as Washington, D.C., and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 40 countries.
This year, 21,608 undergraduates are enrolled at Iowa. About 45% of Iowa’s students identify as male, about 55% as female. Graduate students total 6,415, and professional students total 1,886. Postgraduate scholars total 1,297. Total enrollment this fall is 31,206 students.
Local students include the following:
Calil Angel, of Waverly [Major: Social Justice]
Mackenzie Bengen, of Janesville [Major: Biology]
Emma Cutsforth, of Fairbank [Major: Pre-Business]
Aaron Dunn, of Waverly [Major: UI REACH Program]
Brock Farley, of Denver [Major: Enterprise Leadership]
Paige Feldmann, of Janesville [Major: Pre-Medicine]
Henry Frederick, of Waverly [Major: Criminology, Law and Justice]
Luke Fuhrmeister, of Waverly [Major: Business Direct Admission]
Samantha Gehrke, of Denver [Major: Sport and Recreation Management]
Gavin Goeke, of Waverly [Major: Undeclared Engineering]
Madison Greenley, of Janesville [Major: Actuarial Science Interest]
Thomas Hart, of Shell Rock [Major: Pre-Medicine]
Asa Kelley, of Fairbank [Major: Music]
Kallison Rochford, of Fredericksburg [Major: Biology]
Makenzie Roling, of Waverly [Major: Pre-Business]
George Roose, of Waverly [Major: Business Direct Admission]
Whitney Schirm, of Sumner [Major: Nursing-RN]
Lee Seggerman, of Waverly [Major: University Honors]
Emma Seward, of Waverly [Major: Environmental Policy and Planning]
Cade Williams, of Waverly [Major: Pre-Business]