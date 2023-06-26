In May more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals.
Barrett Bierschenk of Waverly, IA) [College: College of Law; Degree: Juris Doctor; Major: Law]
Camryn Grawe of Waverly, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Sustainability Science]
Courtney Despard of Waverly, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Criminology, Law and Justice]
Elizabeth Dix of Shell Rock, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Health Promotion]
Kylie Smith of Waverly, IA) [College: College of Engineering; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering]
Matthew Pursell of Waverly, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Marketing]
Meaghan Cruise of Waverly, IA) [College: College of Engineering; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering]
Olivia Dunn of Waverly, IA) [College: Graduate College; Degree: Master of Arts; Major: Linguistics]
Reese Wilson of Waverly, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology]
Trey Angel of Waverly, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Business Analytics and Information Systems]
Aubrey Stacey of Fairbank, IA) [College: Carver College of Medicine; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Radiation Sciences]
Brock Farley of Denver, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership]
Cassidy Brunscheon of Readlyn, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Business Analytics and Information Systems]
Emma Barnes of Fairbank, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: English and Creative Writing]
Joshua Finnegan of Ionia, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: History]
Kelly Kuennen of Denver, IA) [College: College of Education; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education]
Lila Meyer of Denver, IA) [College: Carver College of Medicine; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Nuclear Medicine Technology]
Luke Farley of Denver, IA) [College: College of Dentistry; Degree: Doctor of Dental Surgery; Major: Dentistry]
Macy Seehase of Sumner, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology]
Rachel Knecht of Nashua, IA) [College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN]
Sharri Dann of Nashua, IA) [College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN]
Whitney Schirm of Sumner, IA) [College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN]
Take, for example, McKenna Warnock. She helped lead the Hawkeye women’s basketball team to the national championship game and plans to continue her studies after graduation to become a dentist.
Or Tyler Humphreys, who followed in his grandfather’s and uncle’s footsteps and enrolled at Iowa. He’s earning a JD and heading back home to Texas to join the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.
Or Daniel McGregor-Huyer. He completed Iowa’s REACH program in 2020 but then decided to apply as a traditional student. He’ll be getting a BA in cinematic arts and a certificate in disability studies and plans to travel to Ghana with the REACH program.
Or Mara Frieden. She’s graduating with a double major in marketing and management and a minor in communication studies and has a job waiting for her on the product launch team at John Deere.
Year after year, students like these and like have pushed to achieve more and to come together for the greater good-that’s the Hawkeye Way. As this cohort of new graduates enters the next stage of their lives, they leave campus full of potential and promise.
