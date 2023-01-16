UNI DMCC

On Jan. 11 the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) formally announced an articulation agreement in alignment with the UNI@DMACC partnership and UNI’s recent expansion of its hybrid Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Accounting program in the College of Business.

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Jan. 11 the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) formally announced an articulation agreement in alignment with the UNI@DMACC partnership and UNI’s recent expansion of its hybrid Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Accounting program in the College of Business.

The hybrid accounting BA program provides place-bound adult learners with the convenience of online courses, coupled with in-person evening accounting courses at DMACC’s Urban Campus in downtown Des Moines. Today the institutions are celebrating the formal agreement that allows graduates with an associate’s degree a pathway toward the completion of a UNI bachelor’s degree. It’s the first program in the UNI@DMACC partnership to offer a hybrid program with in-person courses at DMACC.