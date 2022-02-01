CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
The following students were among the 839 who received their degrees in ceremonies held at the McLeod Center:
- Denver: Johnnie Hill, Bachelor of Arts, Family Services; Mason Neisen, Bachelor of Arts, Public Administration: Community and Regional Development; Katelynn Piehl, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work; Izaak Shedenhelm, Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education-Teaching; Megan Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Family Services, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages; Mallory Steege, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Financial Management; Tyler Vauthier, Bachelor of Arts, Economics: General Economics
Readlyn: Peyton Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Advertising and Digital Media; Jaden Kuethe, Bachelor of Arts, Management Information Systems: Business Analytics, Marketing: Advertising and Digital Media; Jacob Lien, Bachelor of Arts, Management: Business Administration; Brandon Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Financial Management, Real Estate; Cameron O’Donnell, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting
- Shell Rock: Jacob Holschlag, Master of Arts, Postsecondary Education: Student Affairs; Chelsea Burrows, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting, Economics: Business Economics; Luke Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
- Waverly: Dayton Hansen, Bachelor of Arts, Family Services; Seth Howard, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Science; Jacob Kaisand, Bachelor of Arts, Technology Management; Jacob Kaisand, Bachelor of Science, Manufacturing Engineering Technology: Advanced Manufacturing; Timothy McCumber, Bachelor of Arts, Technology Management; Samantha Niles, Bachelor of Arts, English Teaching; Dyllan Sparks, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Sales Management; Madison VanDam, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education