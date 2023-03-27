The Panthers are going on the prowl for Panther Caravan — an opportunity to meet and hear from UNI coaches, President Mark Nook, Director of Athletics David Harris and other special guests. Enjoy giveaways, food and games as you connect with fellow UNI fans, current students, prospective students and their families, and alumni to celebrate all things purple and gold in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Join us May 15-18 as we visit four cities across Iowa:
Monday, May 15 — Dubuque
Stone Cliff Winery
600 Star Brewery Drive, Dubuque, IA 52001
6 — 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16 — Waterloo
SingleSpeed Brewing Co.
325 Commercial St, Waterloo, IA 50701
6 — 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17 — Des Moines
The Hall
111 S 11th St, West Des Moines, IA 50265
6 — 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18 — Quad Cities
Mississippi River Distilling Company Celebration Center
229 N Cody Rd, Le Claire, IA 52753
6 — 7:30 p.m.
Panther Caravan will also be making stops at local schools, bringing the excitement of the Purple and Gold to the next generation of Panthers.
Panther Caravan, powered by MidAmerican Energy, is a free event and open to anyone who supports the University of Northern Iowa. All the events are planned for 6 — 7:30 p.m. with a program starting at 6:45 p.m. More information about Panther Caravan and links to register can be found online by visiting panthercaravan.uni.edu.
In addition to Panther Caravan, golf enthusiasts have an opportunity to join UNI coaches and staff to support UNI student-athletes during a round of golf at Blue Top Ridge golf course in Riverside, Iowa. More information and registration can be found at supportthepanthers.com.