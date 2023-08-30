The University of Northern Iowa Veterans Affairs is proud to host the second annual PTSD Awareness 3K Run/Walk on Sept. 7. The free event will be hosted on the UNI campus at the Mark Messersmith outdoor track and field complex by Nielsen Field House at 19th Street and Hudson Road in Cedar Falls.
Participants will have the opportunity to place a luminary bag on the track in memory of someone who has suffered or is suffering from the effects of post traumatic stress disorder.
“This event is held to create and maintain awareness for veterans suffering with and those who have succumbed to the unseen effects of post-traumatic stress,” said Henry Korf, coordinator of UNI Military & Veteran Student Services. “Please come and help carry the banner of awareness and support our veterans and the community at large.”
Spouses, dependents, veterans, military-affiliated students and community members are all welcome to take part in this free event. Participants are able to register in advance through this link, but walk-ups are welcome. Check-in is from 6 to 7 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all UNI-sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please email henry.korf@uni.edu or call 319-273-3040 at least one week prior to the event.