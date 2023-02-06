orthman1tripr

Unverferth Mfg. saw a natural fit with the culture, the people and the innovative, well-built products at Orthman Manufacturing. Major equipment and facility investments have been made at the Lexington locations over the past several years that present great opportunities for increased production.

Kalida, Ohio ─ Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc. is excited to announce the purchase of Orthman Manufacturing’s agricultural product lineup and the two manufacturing locations based in Lexington, NE. Manufacturing personnel and various support people will be offered employment with the new ownership.

Unverferth Manufacturing has a well-known reputation for building upon the several businesses it has acquired over the last 75 years. With that growth comes a commitment to the employees through industry-leading wages, health care and other benefits along with positive impacts on local communities.