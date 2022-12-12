SHELL ROCK— Unverferth Manufacturing Co. Inc. is inviting career seekers to an open-interview hiring fair on Dec. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. at their Shell Rock facility located at 27612 Temple Ave. With continued high demand and recent product line additions, Unverferth is looking to hire up to 65 qualified welders, painters, robotic operators, machine operators and welding line assistants.
“Growth is happening right here in Shell Rock, Iowa,” said Larry Unverferth, company president. “We look forward to hosting potential employees at our Dec. 15 open interview day and showing them what a future career with a family-focused company like Unverferth could look like. We’re growing and welcome anyone interested to check us out.”
Walk-ins are welcome to apply for all open positions. Applicants can meet supervisors and human resources professionals to learn more about the company. Training and education opportunities are available to those looking to work in rewarding manufacturing careers. Manufacturing wages start at $24 an hour and second shift employees receive a $2 per hour shift premium.
Other benefits include weekly paychecks, $0 health care premiums, up to 15% profit-sharing retirement contribution each year and safe working environments. The Unverferth manufacturing facility in Shell Rock is one of Butler county’s largest employers. This hiring blitz, thanks to a plant expansion, speaks to the ongoing growth and strength of the business and Unverferth’s commitment to grow with the communities where employees live and work.
“We’re proud to create high-quality jobs for the people and communities surrounding Shell Rock,” Larry Unverferth said. “As we expand our plant and grow our production lines, it’s more important than ever to have qualified employees performing this work. Manufacturing is alive and well in America’s heartland and we’d welcome anyone to come be a part of the Unverferth family.”
Expanded facility means expanded job opportunities
In November, Unverferth announced the near-completion of a 75,000-square-foot plant expansion at the Shell Rock, Iowa, facility. This marks the 12th plant expansion since 1988 and brings with it the need to add staff: welders, painters, robotic operators, machine operators and welding line assistants.