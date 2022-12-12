SHELL ROCK— Unverferth Manufacturing Co. Inc. is inviting career seekers to an open-interview hiring fair on Dec. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. at their Shell Rock facility located at 27612 Temple Ave. With continued high demand and recent product line additions, Unverferth is looking to hire up to 65 qualified welders, painters, robotic operators, machine operators and welding line assistants.

“Growth is happening right here in Shell Rock, Iowa,” said Larry Unverferth, company president. “We look forward to hosting potential employees at our Dec. 15 open interview day and showing them what a future career with a family-focused company like Unverferth could look like. We’re growing and welcome anyone interested to check us out.”