Jason Deike is a busy guy.
As a co-owner of Deike Implement in Waverly, he is in charge of sales, a position that typically is busy enough.
Then the pandemic threw additional challenges at him, from both the supply and demand ends. Customers wanted more small tractors and utility vehicles while parts and goods were limited.
The mismatch could be stressful.
But Deike has found a way to relieve the pressure in his life.
“I love cooking,” he told Waverly Newspapers. “I found out in the last three or four years that cooking is a huge stress reliever.”
Most of that cooking is on a smoker. Deike estimates he started using a smoker about 15 years ago.
“I was bored with grilling,” he said. “I went looking for a hobby, and everybody likes to eat, right? I picked up a smoker one day, and that’s how I got started.”
He now has two smokers—a Traeger and an Egg—each approximately the size of a grill, on his front patio.
“The Traeger uses wood pellets, and the Egg uses lump charcoal and wood,” he said. “They have their different tastes, and they have their different techniques that you gotta use with them.”
“The Traeger’s easy,” he added. “The Traeger makes smoking simple. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a true smoker. You still get the smoked taste, but it’s not that real thick, hearty smoke taste. If I’m smoking a thicker cut, or beef, I’ll do that on the Egg, because it’s got that more pungent smoke taste.”
Deike’s smoking repertoire extends beyond the typical pork, beef, chicken or turkey.
He explained that the Traeger holds a steady temperature and can be used like an oven, which really expands its options.
“Everything that goes in the oven can go in a Traeger,” he stated. “So, like tater tot casserole? Put it in the Traeger. It’s awesome.”
But Deike doesn’t stop with savory dishes.
“You can smoke anything,” he observed. “I smoke a lot of desserts. They’re delicious, with just a little smoky flavor.”
For example, he likes making cookies in the smoker.
“Smoked Snickerdoodles are amazing. The smoked Snickerdoodles have the perfect blend of sugar and cinnamon, and then it’s got this little smoky aftertaste, which is divine,” he said.
“My specialty is probably my triple-chocolate brownies,” he noted. “The boys’ girlfriends, when they come over, that’s what they ask for.”
His listed other favorites dishes.
“Homemade bread in the smoker is to die for. Smoked chili is delicious.” He also likes smoked chicken noodle soup, smoked lasagna and smoked deviled eggs.
While almost everything that can be baked can be smoked successfully, Deike said, there are some exceptions.
“Angel food cake. Don’t do it,” he cautioned. “It’s got a horrible taste.”
He has a few tips for people interested in trying smokers themselves.
First, he recommends pork as a good starting meat.
“You can’t go wrong smoking pork,” he said. “Pork is the easiest thing to cook, easiest ever.”
“Be patient with meat,” he also advised. “Low and slow is always better. Very seldom do I get over 225 (degrees) when I’m smoking meat.”
Next, “The best thing you can do is get yourself a digital thermometer with four probes on it,” he continued, “and keep an eye on the temperature of the meat.”
After it reaches target temperature, Deike wraps the meat in aluminum foil and lets it sit in a cooler for three hours, saying that helps make the meat juicy.
As for baking, “The most important thing is that you’ve got to grease the pan.” He laughed. “If it says not to grease the pan, grease the pan!”
And not just any grease will do, in his view.
“When you’re cooking outside, you gotta use the original Crisco,” he said, laughing some more. “You can’t use Pam, no! You’ve gotta use Crisco.”
Deike has used his smoking skills to cook not just for his family but for larger groups of people.
“I cooked for a party of 50 several times,” he said. “I’ve done five, six pork butts at a time. I’ve done two briskets at a time. You can feed a lot of people with two briskets.”
He thought about other groups he had smoked for.
“One of my favorite times is, I did pulled pork for a friend’s bachelor party. And then I made smoked corn bread and smoked corn casserole, and then I made smoked brownies, and there was nothing left,” he said, clearly pleased.
Deike says he smokes food for his family all the time, year round.
“We hardly even use our kitchen oven,” he said. “It’s been an amazing stress reliever.”